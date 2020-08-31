Anant Chaturdashi falls 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi. Chaturdashi is the 14th day of the lunar fortnight which is of much significance. It is considered an auspicious observance for Ganesha Visarjan when people immerse the Ganesh idols they bought home, in water. After worshipping and praying to the idol for ten days, on the eleventh day it is drowned in water by following customary rituals and practises. Anant Chaturdashi 2020 falls on September 1, Thursday. As the observance approaches, we bring to you Ganesh Visarjan Muhurat on Anant Chaturdashi. It includes Chaturdashi Tithi, Choghadiya Muhurat and other details of the day. People offer final prayers to Ganesha and bid him farewell while hoping he visits them at the earliest next year. Ganesh Visarjan 2020 Puja Vidhi at Home: Follow These Traditions and Rituals to Bid Farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

Ganesha Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi on September 1, 2020

Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesha Visarjan

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 09:18 AM to 01:54 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 03:26 PM to 04:58 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 07:58 PM to 09:26 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 10:54 PM to 03:18 AM, Sep 02

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 08:48 AM on Aug 31, 2020

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 09:38 AM on Sep 01, 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav which begins on Ganesha Chaturthi, culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. Ganeshotsav is observed for 10 days in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. Ganesha Visarjan is also known as Vinayaka Nimajjanam in Telugu speaking regions. The final offering to the idol includes coconuts, flowers and sweets. The statues of Lord Ganpati are taken to the water through the street procession with much fanfare. Thousands of devotees join the procession and chant Lord Ganesha. "Ganapati Bappa Morya" and "Ganesh Maharaj Ki, Jai". Devotees of Lord Vishnu also observe a day-long fast and tie a sacred thread on their wrists which is believed to save them from troubles.

