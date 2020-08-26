The festival of Ganeshotsav 2020 is ongoing. The ten-day celebration which began on August 22 also sees another important celebration of Jyestha Gauri Puja. Devotees welcome Goddess Gauri into their homes. She is considered a form of Goddess Parvati, the mother of Lord Ganesha. People welcome her with Gauri Avahana, perform puja and the next day Ganpati and Gauri visarjan takes place together. This year, Gauri Visarajn will be on August 27, which is tomorrow. Ahead of this day, we tell you more about the shubh muhurat and the traditional customs and rules that have to be followed during the Gauri visarjan. Ganpati Visarjan 2020 Dates: Know All Important Dates of Ganesh Visarjan for 1.5, 3, 5, 7 Days Bappa, Gauri Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi.

Jyestha Gauri Visarjan 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Gauri Pujan is essentially a three-day event. Goddess Gauri comes home, followed by puja on the next day. Gauri Visarjan is done immediately the next day of Gauri Pujan. People who welcome Ganpati into their homes also usually have their visarjan on the day of Gauri visarjan. Today, August 26 is day of Gauri Puja, so the visarjan will take place tomorrow, August 27.

According to Drikpanchang, the Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjana Muhurat is 12:37 PM to 06:57 PM on August 27. Ganesh Visarjan 2020 Puja Vidhi at Home: Follow These Traditions and Rituals to Bid Farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

Rules and Traditions of Gauri Visarjan

The immersion of Gauri also has a set of traditional customs that are to be followed. There is a special puja of the Goddess and Ganpati before the visarjan, it is called as Uttar Puja. A special naivedya or prasad of cooked puffed rice and curd is offered. A bundle of this prasad is kept in the basket of Gauri during visarjan, it is believed she takes this food on her way back to the divine. People pray one last time, perform aarti, seek her blessings and offer flowers to her. Some women also make an offering to other women which includes the haldi-kumkum, fruits, bangles, flowers, leaves and makeup items. Before taking the idol for visarjan, some even take the idol through their home. It is said that Goddess Gauri gives her blessings to the home. During the visarjan, one must have a clean heart and mind and pray for their early arrival next year. Women also sing some traditional songs to bid a farewell.

The traditions of Uttar Puja for Gauri Ganesha may differ in different households. But overall a good, happy farewell is given to the Goddess and people seek blessings. This year, because of the pandemic, people have been advised to do the immersion process within their homes itself. Have a safe Gauri Visarjan!

