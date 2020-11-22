It's the festive season in India with one festival after another. Today, November 22 marks the celebration of Gopashtami 2020! This would remind you of Gopal Kala or Gopalashtami which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Gopashtami is also a honorary festival of Lord Krishna but also dedicated to cows. Cows are considered holy in Hinduism and Gopashtami is as much as cow worshipping festival. This festival is celebrated in much enthusiasm in Mathura, Vrindavan and other Braj areas. There is a special Gau Puja (cow worship) and like every festive celebration, there is an exchange of good greetings and messages. So on Gopashtami 2020, we bring you a collection of Happy Gopashtami images and wallpapers with greetings, messages and wishes to send everyone. We also have special Gopashtami messages in Hindi to send your wishes in local language. Scroll on to find some beautiful Lord Krishna Facebook photos, wallpapers, Gopashtami wishes, messages and images for free download online.

Gopashtami falls on Ashtami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. It falls about eight days after Diwali. On this auspicious day, devotees perform special cow worship for which they they clean and decorate the cow stables. Special fodder is given to the cows and people express gratitude to them for helping in man's livelihood. It is very similar to Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras celebrations which take place during Diwali. So there is an exchange of good greetings, wishes and messages to send everyone on this day. You can send our Gopashtami 2020 messages and greetings with wishes in Hindi, HD images of Lord Krishna, WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the festival.

Happy Gopashtami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Gopashtami 2020

Happy Gopashtami Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Bless You All on This Auspicious Day. Happy Gopashtami!

Happy Gopashtami Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Gopashtami ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein

Happy-Gopashtami 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing You All Happy Gopashtami!

Lord Krishna GIFs

WhatsApp Stickers

For all festivals there are special WhatsApp stickers available these days, because sending animated stickers and images is so common. So for Gopashtami too, you can send beautiful WhatsApp stickers to send on the occasion. Click here for Lord Krishna stickers. We hope our collection of latest messages, images and greetings help you to convey your wishes for this day. Wishing you all Happy Gopashtami 2020!

