Guinness World Records Day, celebrated annually in November, is a global event dedicated to pushing the boundaries of human achievement and creativity. Guinness World Records Day 2024 is on Thursday, November 21. Since its inception in 2004, the day has attracted people from around the world who aim to set new records or break existing ones in a wide variety of categories. From feats of physical endurance to quirky and unusual skills, Guinness World Records Day highlights the determination and inventiveness of individuals and groups striving to make their mark in history. In this article, we bring you the five crazy world records you must know. Longest Motorcycle Jump With Passenger Guinness World Record Held by Australia's Jake Bennett and Mel Eckert.

Participants on this day often attempt records that showcase both personal and collective talents, with some focusing on bizarre or highly challenging goals to stand out. Each year, this celebration encourages people to test their limits and challenge themselves in unique ways, uniting record-breakers worldwide in a spirit of friendly competition and admiration for the extraordinary. As you observe Guinness World Records Day 2024, check out the craziest world records. Cristiano Ronaldo Sets New Guinness World Record After 'UR Cristiano' Gains Most YouTube Subscribers in 24 Hours.

1. Most Tattoos of the Same Name on the Body – A man named Mark Evans set the record by tattooing his daughter's name, "Lucy," on his body 267 times, showcasing his unique dedication.

2. Longest Time Spinning a Basketball on a Toothbrush – Indian athlete Sandeep Singh Kaila spun a basketball on a toothbrush held in his mouth for over a minute, achieving a record that required precision and balance.

3. Most Cans Opened by a Parrot in One Minute – Zac the Macaw holds this quirky record, managing to open 35 cans in a minute with its beak, a testament to the bird's strength and agility.

4. Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Smurfs – In 2009, 2,762 people gathered in Germany, fully dressed as Smurfs, setting a whimsical record that drew fans of all ages.

5. Fastest Time to Eat a Bowl of Pasta – Competitive eater Michelle Lesco holds the record for eating a bowl of pasta in just 26.69 seconds, demonstrating impressive speed and stamina.

These records showcase the wild, humorous, and inspiring side of human and animal capabilities, adding a dash of wonder to Guinness World Records Day.

