Guru Gaddi Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is an event held every year on November 3. It honours the day when the tenth and last Sikh guru said the next guru would be the holy Sikh book Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The message to declare Guru Granth Sahib was taken on November 3, 1708, by Guru Gobind Singh at Nanded in Maharashtra, India. Guru Gobind Singh Ji established Khalsa and conferred the status of the guru to the Guru Granth Sahib and elevated it as the everlasting guru. As you celebrate Guru Gaddi Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings that you can download and send to everyone you know as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Sampuranta Diwas Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji 2022 Wishes: Messages, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images and SMS To Celebrate the Sikh Observance.

It is commemorated by a festival that begins with the festival of lights, Diwali. The celebrations are known as Guru-da Gaddi and are celebrated at Nanded in Maharashtra every year. The occasion comes after 300 years of Khalsa Panth established by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699. Here are wishes and greetings that you can share with your friends and family as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Gurgaddi Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji 2022 Wishes: Netizens Share Images, Greetings and Spiritual Quotes To Celebrate the Religious Sikh Occasion on Twitter.

Siri Guru Granth Sahib is 1,430 pages of sacred teachings and songs. There are a total of 36 contributors to the Siri Guru Granth Sahib. In addition to six of the Sikh gurus, there are compositions from 30 saints from different religions, places and times. Wishing everyone a Happy Guru Gaddi Day 2022!

