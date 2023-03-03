The fast of Amalaki Ekadashi will be observed on March 3, 2023. The worship of Amla tree holds a very special significance on this day and Shri Hari is said to be pleased if one keeps a vigil at night on Ekadashi. Every Ekadashi has its own importance and benefits. It is said that due to the effect of Amalaki Ekadashi fast, the seeker attains Vishnu Lok after getting freedom from the cycle of birth and death. It is also known as Amla Ekadashi and Rangbhari Ekadashi. Amalaki Ekadashi 2023 Greetings & Lord Vishnu Photos: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Quotes, Images and Wallpapers for the Hindu Festival.

According to the legend, Lord Brahma was born from the navel of Lord Vishnu to create this world. After the appearance of Brahma ji, he wanted to know about himself. What is the purpose of his life? How is he born? To know the answers to all these questions, he started the penance of Lord Vishnu. For years Brahma ji remained engrossed in penance. Pleased with the harsh penance of Brahma ji, Shri Hari Vishnu ji, the protector of the world, appeared to him.

Brahma Dev became emotional after seeing Lord Vishnu in front of him. Tears started flowing from both his eyes. Amla tree originated from those tears. According to the scriptures, that day was Ekadashi Tithi. Shri Hari said that from today onwards whoever observes fast on Falgun Shukla Ekadashi and worships him under the Amla tree or offers Amla fruit to him in worship, they will get freedom from the vicious cycle of birth and death. Lord Vishnu said to Brahma ji that this tree was born from your tears, so all the deities will reside in it, every part of it will be worshipable.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All your Hurdles And Problems Go Away By the Grace of Lord Krishna. Happy Amalaki Ekadshi

WhatsApp Message Reads: May The Blessings of Lord Vishnu Enlighten your Family With Prosperity, Health, and Wealth on this Auspicious Day Of Amalaki Ekadashi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Amalaki Ekadashi To You And Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Amalaki Ekadashi. May God Bless You to Achieve Your Dreams and Goals on this Religious Day.

This date is very dear to Sri Hari. It is believed that in order to please the Lord of the world, on Amalaki Ekadashi he should be worshiped with gooseberry leaves. This gives worldly happiness and salvation. It is said that on Amalaki Ekadashi, if measures are taken properly and worship is done correctly it can bring about positive changes in life.

