Janmashtami or Gokulashtami 2021 falls on August 30 Monday. The famous Hindu festival is celebrated every year, marking the birthday of Lord Krishna. It is observed in the Shravan or Bhadrapada on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha, and this day is known as the Krishna Janmashtami. It generally falls in August or September. It is time to wish your loved ones Happy Janmashtami 2021 with lovely greetings, messages, images and HD wallpapers. In this article, you'll find many new Janmashtami 2021 wishes, Happy Janmashtami 2021 greetings, Lord Krishna Janmashtami images, WhatsApp messages, SMS in English, text messages in Hindi and so on.

Janmashtami is one of the most cheerful festivals celebrated in India. People decorate their houses, offer prayers and offerings at various temples and sing and dance to religious songs. People wish each other through multiple platforms depicting pictures and text related to Lord Krishna.

At certain places, people also play sport with Makhan, which is the favourite food of Lord Krishna. A Makhan-filled earthen pot (Matki) is tied very high above the ground, and a group of people form a pyramid to reach the matki. Another team or the group of people try to stop them from reaching towards the matki. Every team has to reach the matki in a given time duration. If they are not able to, then other groups are given a chance to do so. This game is exhilarating, and it attracts a lot of audiences as well.

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated mainly in Mathura and Vrindavan. Lord Krishna was born in jail in Mathura at midnight. Janmashtami is also celebrated in cities like Mumbai, Latur, Nagpur and Pune and is also known as Gokulashtami. People all over the world share greetings of Lord Krishna's birthday with their friends and family. You can choose from this wide range of trending WhatsApp Stickers, Snapchat stories, Facebook messages and SMS to greet your loved ones on this auspicious occasion.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Natkhat Nand Lal Always Give You Happiness, Health and Prosperity and May You Find Peace in Krishna Consciousness. Happy Janmashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Flute of Lord Krishna Guide Your Path Towards an Accomplished and Fulfilled Life and Invite the Melody of Love Into Your Life. Wishing Everyone Happy Janmashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Steal All Your Tensions and Worries… and Give You All the Love, Peace, and Happiness on This Holy Occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Give You Strength and Inspire You To Face All Problems in Life With Great Courage. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Be With You and Your Family, Always! Blessings of Health, Wealth, Love, and Happiness. Happy Janmashtami!

Small kids and children dress up ad Krishna and Radha on this day. Dressed up as Radha Krishna, they roam around the streets giving Prashad and greeting people. They visit the temples and religious places in the same attire on this day. Lord Krishna was known for his notorious and innocent behaviour, which these young kids depict.

