Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival which is celebrated every year to honour God Shiva. In Hinduism, this day marks a remembrance of 'overcoming darkness and ignorance' in life and the world. This day is observed by chanting prayers fasting, and meditating. The devotees keep awake all night or visit one of Shiva temples or go on pilgrimage to Jyotirlingams. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page if you are looking for Happy Mahashivratri 2021 HD images, wishes, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers,wallpapers, GIF messages and SMS to honour Lord Shiva.

The chaturdashi tithi of Mahashivratri begins at 02.39 pm on March 11, 2021 and ends 03.02 pm on March 12, 2021. On the day of Shivaratri, devotees must take a second bath in the evening, before doing the puja. Shiva puja should be done at night, and devotees can break the fast the following day, after bathing. As per the South Indian calendar, Mahashivaratri is observed on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha and in other parts of India, on 13/14 night of Krishna Paksha in Phalguna of Hindu calendar.

There will not be much outing and social gathering possible this Mahashivratri 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic situation. However, you can keep the spirit of the celebration alive by sending out the festival greetings to your friends via social media platforms. Happy Mahashivratri 2021 HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and religious quotes is available for free download below.

