Top 7 Avatars of Lord Shiva: It’s the season of Shiv bhakti, as people are already clamouring to celebrate Maha Shivratri. This year, the festive event of Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 11, i.e., Thursday. The festival of Maha Shivratri is observed to commemorate the Tandava – the heavenly dance of Lord Shiva – which took place on this particular night. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the observance of Maha Shivratri. People celebrate the festival in high spirits and fervour. They sing prayers, and chant bhajans, kirtans, and mantras in praise of Lord Shiva. A lot of them observe Shivratri Vratam as well. Maha Shivratri is one of the major festivals for the Hindu community as it is associated with Lord Shiva. As we near the festive spirit of celebrating Maha Shivratri, we at LatestLY, bring you more information about the important 7 avatars of Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri 2021 Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat & Good Luck Rituals: Know More About Shubh Muhurat, Shankar Mantras & Steps to Follow for Bringing in Prosperity to Your Life During Shiv Puja.

Namdeva

Not many people are aware of Lord Brahma’s time cycle. It is said that 4.32 billion years equal to Lord Brahma’s one day. And this one day is multiplied by 365, which equals one year in Lord Brahma’s time cycle, which is known as Kalpa.

During the 20th Kalpa, Lord Brahma’s skin colour turned red. While he was meditating, he saw an entity taking birth at that time. The new-born, whose skin colour was red too, was later recognized to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva and was named Namdeva by Lord Brahma.

Sadhojat

Another incarnation of Lord Shiva was based on Lord Brahma. It is believed that when Lord Brahma was observing severe penance, Lord Shiva was reincarnated as Sadhojat. It is also said that Sadhojat is Lord Shiva’s first incarnation.

Ghoresh

At the time of Shiva Kalpa, Lord Shiva took birth in another avatar. While Lord Brahma was meditating, a black smoke emerged his meditation, who was named Aghor by the former. It is believed that this Shiva’s avatar had infinite knowledge.

Ishan

During the Vishwaroop Kalpa of Lord Brahma’s time cycle, the incarnations of Goddess Saraswati and Lord Shiva took place. This incarnate of Lord Shiva, i.e. Ishan, possessed absolute love for the universe. Four other manifestations took place from Ishan namely Jati, Mundi, Shikhandi, and Ardhamundi.

Tat Purusha

At the time of the 21st Kalpa, i.e., Peetavasa, Lord Brahma only wore the apparel of yellow colour. It was during the time of Lord Brahma’s meditation, an entity with alluring beauty took birth, which was named Tat Purusha. This incarnation of Lord Shiva signifies the pure structure of an individual’s soul.

Sharabh

The 6th incarnation of Lord Shiva is named ‘Sharabh’. This Lord Shiva’s incarnation was in the form of a half-lion and half-bird beast, who had 8 legs. Not many know that Lord Shiva took this form to calm the Narsimha avatar of Lord Vishnu. This manifestation exhibited luck, health, and prosperity to its devotees.

Piplaad

The Piplaad avatar of Lord Shiva took birth to a sage popularly named Dhatichi. It is believed that his father left before his birth. Upon learning about a curse on his birth due to planetary positions, Lord Shiva cursed Shani Dev. However, there was a condition that Shani Dev will only be forgiven if he didn’t trouble anyone before 16 years of age.

As we near Maha Shivratri, we hope you would have enjoyed reading about Lord Shiva. As March 11 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Maha Shivratri. Do share this information about Lord Shiva and his 7 avatars with Shiv Bhakts and make them feel special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).