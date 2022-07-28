Sawan is the holy Hindu month dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this month, several people make an oath to give up on their vices and dedicate the month to revering the almighty and appeasing him. Shravan 2022 begins on July 29 in Maharashtra. And as people begin prepping for the beginning of this auspicious month, many are bound to share Happy Sawan 2022 wishes, Sawan 2022 Greetings and messages, Happy Shravan WhatsApp Stickers and Shravan 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Shravan is the fourth month of the Hindu calendar and is wholly dedicated to praying to Lord Shiva. It is believed that observing fasts, performing special Pujas and sermons for Lord Shiva and conducting various other rituals will help appease Lord Shiva and help them have a more prosperous and fulfilling life. Shravan celebrations in North India and South India have a difference of a fortnight since the lunisolar calendar followed by both differ. This is why, while Shravan 2022 begins on July 14 for North India, people in South India and Maharashtra will only celebrate Shravan from July 29. Food Items To Eat and Avoid While Observing Shravan Somvar Vrat During the Auspicious Month.

The celebration of Shravan 2022 is not just confined to India. In fact, the celebration of this holy month is filled with various festivities in our neighbouring country of Nepal as well. As we prepare to welcome Sawan 2022, here are some Happy Sawan 2022 wishes, Sawan 2022 Greetings and messages, Happy Shravan WhatsApp Stickers and Shravan 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with family and friends.

Happy Sawan 2022 Greetings: Celebrate Shravan Maas With These Images, Messages and Quotes!

Shravan or Sawan is considered the most humid month of the year. People often pray for a bountiful monsoon to help in crop growth and overall prosperity on this day. Many devotees of Lord Shiva also observe the stringent Shravan Somwar fast to appease the almighty. We hope that Sawan 2022 fills your life with all the love, light and happiness you deserve. Happy Shravan 2022!

