New Year is a time for celebration, whether it is through fun gatherings with friends and family, observing unique traditions and customs, or spending quiet moments in solitude. It is the perfect time and chance to reflect on the past year and look forward to the new one with renewed hope, joy, and excitement. As different countries celebrate at different times due to varying time zones, the spirit of the season begins as early as December 30 or 31. As always, we start the new year on January 1. The first day of New Year 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 1. Kick off the celebrations by sharing heartfelt wishes and good luck messages. Simply scroll below for New Year 2025 wishes and greetings in Marathi. Lucky Fruits for New Year 2025: From Pomegranate to Papaya, 10 Fruits in Feng Shui That Symbolise Good Luck, Health and Prosperity in the Coming Year.

The New Year is a time of joy and hope when people around the world come together to celebrate new beginnings. It is marked by vibrant celebrations, from fireworks displays lighting up the night sky to families and friends partying and sharing delicious meals and drinks. The New Year is a time to leave the past behind and look forward to the joys and opportunities the new year will bring. During this time, many set New Year resolutions and new goals and share wishes of good health, happiness, success, and positivity with loved ones. If you’re looking to start the New Year by spreading positivity through messages, you have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of New Year 2025 greetings and quotes in Marathi, Happy New Year 2025 wishes and messages in Marathi, and New Year HD images and wallpapers that you can easily download and share with loved ones through WhatsApp or Facebook. Happy New Year 2025 Photos, Greetings and WhatsApp Status Video: Wishes, Facebook Messages, SMS and Images To Share on New Year's Eve and First Day of the Year.

New Year 2025 Greetings in Marathi

Happy New Year Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

New Year 2025 Quotes in Marathi

Happy New Year Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

New Year 2025 Wallpapers in Marathi

Happy New Year Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

New Year 2025 Wishes in Marathi

Happy New Year Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

New Year 2025 Images in Marathi

Happy New Year Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Sending heartwarming messages is not only a wonderful way to celebrate and start the New Year on a positive note, but it also spreads love, joy, positivity, and warmth. That’s not all! The New Year 2025 messages also set the right tone for both the upcoming celebrations as well as the year 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).