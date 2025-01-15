Sakat Chauth, also called Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi, is an auspicious and significant Hindu festival. It is celebrated with a lot of joy, faith, and devotion. It is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, who is worshipped during this time. It is mainly observed by married women who fast for their children’s well-being and prosperity. The festival is usually observed on the Chaturthi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Magha month according to the Hindu calendar. Sakat Chauth 2025 falls on Friday, January 17. Women observe a strict fast, visit temples, offer their prayers, and seek blessings from the divine. It is common tradition to greet loved ones with wishes on this day. To celebrate, share Sakat Chauth 2025 wishes and Sankatahara Chaturthi greetings. Sakat Chauth Wishes and Greetings: Share Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate This Auspicious Fasting Day.

Sakat Chauth is celebrated with a lot of fervour, especially in North India. In some parts of the country it is known by different names, such as Sankat Chauth, Til-Kuta Chauth, Maghi Chauth, and Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi. On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning, cleanse themselves, and perform aarti. Flowers, Til Koot, and Durva Grass are offered to Lord Ganesha, and mothers observe a strict fast from sunrise until the moon rises. The day is marked by various traditions and customs, including offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Sakat and conducting rituals for their children’s happiness, longevity, and good health. Join in the celebrations by sharing Happy Sakat Chauth 2025 messages, quotes, HD images, and wallpapers. You can simply download them from below and share them with near and dear ones through WhatsApp and Facebook. Happy Sakat Chauth Greetings and Images: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Day Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

During the day, devotees ensure they eat only fruits and vegetables to appease Lord Ganesha. The day is also an opportunity for families to gather and express gratitude for their loved ones. On that note, here’s wishing everyone a very happy and blessed Sakat Chauth 2025!

