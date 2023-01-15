Makar Sankranti is an important Hindu festival dedicated to the sun god and marks the sun's transition from Dhanu to Makar. It is usually observed on January 14 or 15 of the Gregorian calendar. The major attraction of Makar Sankranti is the Kumbh mela which is organised once in twelve years and witnesses around 60 to 100 million visitors. It is one of the world’s largest mass pilgrimages. Many other social festivities like colourful decorations, rural children going house to house, singing and asking for treats take place on this day. As you celebrate Makar Sankranti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled Happy Uttarayana 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as Sankranthi Subhakankshalu wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with your loved ones on this day. From Sesame Seeds to Khichdi; List of Things You Can Donate on This Auspicious Day for Good Karma.

Makar Sankranti is also known as Maghi, Uttarayana or Sankrant. The festivities observed in different states related to Makar Sankranti are Magh Bihu, Maghi, Maghi Saaji, Maghi Sangrand, Sakraat, Pongal, Uttarayana, Ghughuti, Dahi Chura, etc. The festival is celebrated with great fervour all over the country. It is an auspicious day for new beginnings. Celebrate Makar Sankranti 2023 with these Uttarayana 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as WhatsApp messages, quotes, Sankranthi Subhakankshalu wishes and greetings with everyone. Makar Sankranti 2023 Date & Recipes: From Puran Poli to Nolen Gurer Payesh; 5 Dishes To Celebrate Kite Flying Festival (Watch Videos).

Happy Uttarayana 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Sankranthi Subhakankshalu Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Makar Sankranti Is All About a New Beginning and New Life, a New Dream and a New Inspiration. Wishing You a Warm and Blessed Makar Sankranti.”

Sankranthi Subhakankshalu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “May the Sweetness of til Laddus and Colours of Kites Make It a Memorable and Blessed Makar Sankranti for You and Your Loved Ones.”

Happy Uttarayana 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Makar Sankranti, We Wish You More Joy in Your Life and More Progress in Your Professional Life. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Happy Uttarayana 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Fire of Makar Sankranti Destroy All the Problems and Negativities Surrounding Your Lives and Leave You With Smiles and Happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Happy Uttarayana 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Happy Makar Sankranti to You. May You Have New Goals To Chase and New Success To Celebrate on This Day.

Makar Sankranti 2023 Greetings: Celebrate the Harvest Festival With These Wishes, Messages & Quotes

Makar Sankranti is considered auspicious for spiritual practices, and therefore people take a dip in the holy rivers, especially Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna and Kaveri. It is a pan-India festival known by different names; therefore, the entire country is in a festive mood on this day. Wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2023 07:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).