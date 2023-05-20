Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Japan on Saturday took to social media to share a picture of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. Taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi said he unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima. "This bust in Hiroshima gives a very important message. The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions," PM Modi said. On Friday, PM Narendra Modi who arrived in Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit interacted with members of the Indian diaspora. Narendra Modi Japan Visit: PM Interacts With Indian Diaspora in Hiroshima Amid Cheer of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (See Pics and Video).

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

