International Animal Rights Day is celebrated annually on December 10. The day emphasizes the right to life and freedom for all living beings that inhabit our planet, especially animals. International Animal Rights Day continues to be an important day to practice love and kindness towards animals. The day encourages people to take an active stance against animal abuse and work on the need for universal rights for animals. As we observe International Animal Rights Day 2022, let’s take a look at the history and significance of the important day. World Animal Day 2022 Quotes: Messages, Slogans, HD Images, Thoughts and Sayings To Celebrate the International Occasion.

History of International Animal Rights Day

After the UN passed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948, following the torture subjected to humans during World War II, several organizations and associations from across the globe demanded that this declaration should be extended to animals and that December 10 should also be a day for advocating the rights of animals. However, as per historical records, the word “speciesism” was coined in 1970 to discuss discrimination against animals and other species. National Wildlife Day 2022 Quotes & HD Images: Share WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers & Facebook Status to Celebrate Global Conservation Day.

In 1998, Uncaged, an animal protection organization, created International Animal Rights Day to raise awareness of violence against animals. December 10 was intentionally chosen so that International Animal Rights Day falls on the same day as Human Rights Day.

Significance of International Animal Rights Day

International Animal Rights Day is an important day as it throws light on the reality of animal abuse across the world. The day unites all those people fighting against animal cruelty. As animals cannot protest or show any kind of action for their own protection, it is the responsibility of humans to do it for them. On this day, several events, demonstrations, webinars, and awareness programs are being organized worldwide to expose the reality of animal abuse and exploitation.

