International Astronomy Day is a day set aside to raise awareness among people around the worlds about the beautiful mysteries of the vast universe. This day is a reminder for the people to stop and smell the roses or in this case to stop and gaze at the stars. International Astronomy Day is celebrated twice a year once in spring and again in fall. Astronomy Day 2021 is celebrated on May 15th. The world will celebrate the next Astronomy Day on October 9th.

The Astronomy Day was started in 1973 by Doug Berger, the president of the Astronomical Association of Northern California. Initially, he organised the event to make space more accessible to everyone. He set up telescopes in urban locations as a way for the public to assuage their curiosity about space and learn more about the universe. Originally, the day was observed only once a year during spring. However, in 2006 they included a second celebration in the fall.

Here are a few quotes to inspire and expand your universe.

“Do something because you really want to do it. If you’re doing it just for the goal and don’t enjoy the path, then I think you’re cheating yourself.”- Kalpana Chawla

"Equipped with his five senses, man explores the universe around him and calls the adventure Science." - Edwin Powell Hubble

“It’s a brilliant surface in that sunlight. The horizon seems quite close to you because the curvature is so much more pronounced than here on earth. It’s an interesting place to be. I recommend it” - Neil Armstrong

"The black holes of nature are the most perfect macroscopic objects there are in the universe: the only elements in their construction are our concepts of space and time." - Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar

"You cannot teach a man anything; you can only help him discover it in himself." - Galileo

The Universe is vast and endless so is the information surrounding it. So this International Astronomy Day 2021, go on a little adventure. You never know; you just might discover something new.

