International Cheetah Day is a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about cheetah conservation. The day is marked annually on December 4 around the word. The annual event highlights the plight of cheetahs and emphasises the need of protecting their dwindling population. The date December 4 was chosen for International Cheetah Day with an aim to honour Khayam, a cheetah raised by Dr Laurie Marker at Wildlife Safari in Oregon. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Khayam, born on December 4, was part of a groundbreaking rewilding project in the late 1970s, inspiring Marker’s journey to Namibia and her lifelong commitment to cheetah conservation. Scroll down to know more about International Cheetah Day 2024 date, history and significance of the annual event. Photo of 4 Baby Cheetahs Sitting on a Tree Branch in Kuno National Park Goes Viral.

International Cheetah Day 2024 Date

International Cheetah Day 2024 falls on Wednesday, December 4.

International Cheetah Day History

As per historical records, International Cheetah Day was established in 2010 by Dr. Laurie Marker to commemorate her work and her beloved Khayam. Marker’s 1977 trip to Namibia revealed the alarming rate at which cheetahs were being killed due to human-wildlife conflicts. This experience led her to found the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in 1990 and dedicate her life to safeguarding the species worldwide. December 4, Khayam’s birthday, was chosen as a day for global efforts to unite in celebrating and protecting the cheetah.

International Cheetah Day Significance

International Cheetah Day is an important event that highlights the urgent need to conserve cheetahs and their habitats worldwide. Throughout history, cheetahs have been revered for their agility and beauty, inspiring art, literature, and mythology across cultures. These magnificent animals face numerous threats, including habitat loss, human conflict, poaching, and illegal trafficking, which is the main reason leading to a drastic decline in their numbers.

The annual event serves as a reminder for conservationists, and wildlife enthusiasts to educate the public about these challenges and promote actionable solutions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2024 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).