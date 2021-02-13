Valentine Week 2021 is ongoing, and couples across the world are enjoying some quality times to mark the week of love. The week-long observation preceding Valentine’s Day is a major celebration for couples. However, just ahead of V-Day, one significant event reminds people of opting for healthier sexual choices. International Condom Day 2021 is observed on February 13, the same day when Kiss Day is celebrated. But there are essential details you would like to know about the observance. In this article, we bring you International Condom Day 2021 date, theme, and significance to highlight the importance of safer sex ahead of Valentine’s Day.

International Condom Day 2021 Date and Theme

International Condom Day is an initiative of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest, non-profit HIV/ AIDS organisation globally. Every year, International Condom Day is celebrated on February 13 annually. The organisation also dedicate a theme each year to promote the importance of safe sex. The theme for International Condom Day 2021 is “Safer Is Sexy.”

International Condom Day Significance

International Condom Day by AHF is celebrated each year on February 13, the day before Valentine’s Day. While couples enjoy intimacy during this time of Valentine Week celebration, it is a great opportunity to highlight the importance of safer sex. International Condom Day came about as an innovative and light-hearted way to remind people that wearing a condom can prevent pregnancy, STDs, including HIV. With the observation, the AHF hopes this sparks a healthier sexual choice for all.

Sex is a taboo, and we often shy away from talking about it, which can lead to negligence in choosing safe sex and how it benefits us. International Condom Day aims to break the stereotype and highlight the importance of safe sex. And the observance, just a day before Valentine’s Day, seems to be accurate!

