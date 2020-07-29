The International Day of Friendship is observed on July 30 every year to celebrate the beauty of friendships. Different countries celebrate friendship day on various dates. However, the International Day of Friendship is organised by the United Nations to celebrate friendships between countries and mutual peace. It tries to promote the role of friendship that stems from peace and mutual understanding of each other. The day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2011 to initiate friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals. UN says that day is also to "inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities". UN marks the event by conducting events and initiatives that promote a dialogue of mutual understanding and reconciliation. Friendship Day Dates Around the World: International Day of Friendship on July 30, Friendship Day in India on First Sunday of August and List of Other BFF Days!

The International Day of Friendship is an initiative that follows on the proposal made by UNESCO defining the Culture of Peace "to prevent conflicts by addressing their root causes with a view to solving problems. It was then adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1997". The day also tries to involve young people coming from different cultures and promote international understanding and respect for diversity. International Day of Friendship 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: Easy and Fun Ways to Make Your Friendship Day Memorable While Social Distancing!

At times when human conflict and distress between countries are widening, this day tries to encourage human solidarity through friendship. It encourages people to be loving and caring not only within communities but also on an international basis. It aims at weaving a safety net that protects us all for the greater good for a better world. We wish everyone including world countries an International Day of Friendship.

