International Day of Parliamentarism is the annual observance that celebrates the important role of parliamentary systems of government in shaping modern society. International Day of Parliamentarism 2022 will be celebrated on June 30. This annual observance is of utmost importance, especially in the current times, where parliamentary governance and democracy seem to be threatened in far too many nations. The celebration of International Day of Parliamentarism is usually focused on a dedicated theme and is initiated by the United Nations General Assembly. As we prepare to celebrate International Day of Parliamentarism 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, the International Day of Parliamentarism 2022 Theme and more. June 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: A List Of All Important International Dates And Indian Bank Holidays.

When is International Day of Parliamentarism 2022?

International Day of Parliamentarism 2022 will be celebrated on June 30. First commemorated in 2018, the International Day of Parliamentarism aims to help raise awareness of the benefits of a parliamentary government and how it has helped shape the modern world. June 30 marks the day of the establishment of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the global organization of parliaments, in 1889, making it the most suitable day for this celebration.

International Day of Parliamentarism 2022 Theme

Every year, the celebration of International Day of Parliamentarism is focused on a dedicated theme to initiate conferences, communications and thematic discussions worldwide. The International Day of Parliamentarism 2022 Theme is public engagement following the recent launch of the Global Parliamentary Report on Public engagement in the work of parliament. Public engagement is the most crucial aspect of this form of governance as it is based on the public opinions that most parliamentary decisions need to be made.

The celebration of International Day of Parliamentarism sets the perfect stage for parliaments to review the laws they have previously passed, consider crucial laws that need passing for the safeguard of all people, and discuss laws and policies that promote greater transparency, accountability and participation at the global level. Considering the recent changes in laws and constitutional rights in one of the most powerful democracies in the world, the celebration of International Day of Parliamentarism is sure to help lawmakers and parliamentarians to take people’s considerations into account and make sure that the system of governance and law continues to protect all people first. Happy International Day of Parliamentarism 2022!

