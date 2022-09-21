International Day of Peace 2022 will be marked on September 21. This annual celebration, which is also referred to as World Peace Day, was initiated by the United Nations to build a world that is peaceful and especially focuses on ending war and violence. The celebration of International Day of Peace was first initiated in 1981. However, the date of the World Peace Day celebration was not fixed as September 21 then. For the longest time, the International Day of Peace was observed on the third Tuesday in the month of September. However, after the horrific impacts of the 9/11 attacks on the United States, the United Nations decided to fix the date of the observance as September 21 every year. International Day of Peace has been observed on September 21 since 2002. As we prepare to celebrate International Day of Peace 2022, share these quotes about peace with everyone you know.

Every year, the observance of World Peace Day is accompanied by a dedicated theme, which helps to unify the line of communication. The International Day of Peace 2022 Theme is End Racism. Build Peace. This theme is especially relevant as we see continued cases of intolerance and racism that lead to violence and abuse in various parts of the world. This day highlights that non-violence can go a long way in helping us build a peaceful society. On International Day of Peace 2022, share and download these quotes about peace that you can send to all your friends and family to spread the message on this day. International Day of Peace 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Positive Quotes, Messages, Wishes and Sayings To Mark World Peace Day

International Day of Peace 2022 Quotes

Quotes About Peace 2022 (File Image)

Quote Reads: “When the Power of Love Overcomes the Love of Power the World Will Know Peace.”― Jimi Hendrix

International Day of Peace 2022 Quotes & Sayings

International Day of Peace 2022 (File Image)

Quote Reads: “Nobody Can Hurt Me Without My Permission.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

World Peace Day 2022 Quotes

International Day of Peace 2022 Messages (File Image)

Quote Reads: “When You Do the Right Thing, You Get the Feeling of Peace and Serenity Associated With It. Do It Again and Again.”― Roy T. Bennett

Quotes For International Day of Peace 2022

International Day of Peace 2022 Quotes (File Image)'

Quote Reads: “Peace Comes From Within. Do Not Seek It Without.”―Buddha

International Day of Peace Thoughts

International Day of Peace Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: “Darkness Cannot Drive Out Darkness: Only Light Can Do That. Hate Cannot Drive Out Hate: Only Love Can Do That.”― Martin Luther King Jr

UN World Peace Day 2022 Quotes

International Day of Peace 2022 (File Image)

Quote Reads: “Peace Cannot Be Kept by Force; It Can Only Be Achieved by Understanding.”― Albert Einstein

International Day of Peace 2022 Quotes To Share for Spreading the Message of Peace With Everyone

The observance of World Peace Day is more important than ever before. As we continue to develop and grow, there is an alarming rise in the violence and hate that is stemming from people. And observances like the International Day of Peace can help us initiate conversations on the need to build a world that is peaceful, and kind and allows the coexistence of people with different ideologies. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy World Peace Day 2022!

