Every year International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers is observed on December 17. As the name suggests the day aims at protecting the rights and liberty of the sex workers. The day aims at spreading awareness about the all the hate crimes committed against sex workers all over the world.

International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers History

The history of International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers dates back to 2003 when it was inaugurated by Dr Annie Sprinkle. The day was started by the Sex Workers Outreach Project USA. According to reports, the first day was held as a memorial and vigil for the victims of the Green River Killer in Seattle, Washington. International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers has empowered workers from cities around the world to come together and organise against discrimination and remember victims of violence.

International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers Significance

A memorial organised by Annie Sprinkle and SWOP-USA founder Robin Few and it was attended by between 60 and 80 people on the memorial that was held on the lawn of San Francisco City Hall on December 17, 2003. The day aims at empowering workers from cities around the world to come together and work against discrimination and remember victims of violence.

Red Umbrella Symbol

The red umbrella is an important symbol for sex worker rights and is used for events that are held on December 17. The red umbrella symbol was first used by sex workers in Venice, Italy in 2001. Slovenian artist Tadej Pogacar collaborated with sex workers to create the "Prostitute Pavilion" and CODE: RED art installation for the 49th Venice Biennale of Art.

In a public letter, Annie Sprinkle wrote: “Violent crimes against sex workers go underreported, unaddressed and unpunished. There really are people who don’t care when prostitutes are victims of hate crimes, beaten, raped, and murdered. No matter what you think about sex workers and the politics surrounding them, sex workers are a part of our neighbourhoods, communities and families."

