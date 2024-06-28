June is considered an important month for the LGBTQ community as they celebrate Pride Month. This year, Pride Month is celebrated from June 1 to June 30. This month-long celebration honours appreciating and learning from the LGBTQIA+ community. However, this Pride Month occurred because of a particular incident on June 28, also known as Pride Day or International LGBTQ Pride Day. Pride Month celebrates the Stonewall Riots that were observed on June 28, 1969, in New York City. This day is commemorated as International Pride Day. In the whole month, the LGBTQ community will organise parades, marches and events to spread awareness and promote acceptance worldwide. We at LatestLY will encourage the whole LGBTQ community to celebrate International LGBTQ Pride Day with warm wishes and greetings. Download these International LGBTQ Pride Day 2024, share these powerful International LGBTQ Pride Day 2024 quotes, Gay Pride slogans, HD images, International LGBTQ Pride Day wishes, greetings, messages and wallpapers to celebrate the queer community. International LGBTQ Pride Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Origins of the Pride Celebrations.

Pride Month dates back to 1969 when the LGBTQ community found it difficult to be themselves. Police often raided places where the people of this community gathered or met. One such place was the Stonewall Inn. Many members of the community were the patrons at the Stonewall Inn. However, on June 28, 1969, a police raid occurred at the Inn. This resulted in protests, and people were angry at the ill-treatment they had been put through. There was a six-day protest, considering the issue. This event is now called Stonewall Riots, which was the major fight against ill-treatment and demand for equal rights for the LGBTQ community. On the first anniversary of the Stonewall Inn incident, the community held the first-ever gay pride parade. With time, the pride celebration grew to what we now call Pride Month.

International Pride Day is a day of celebration and remembrance, dedicated to recognizing the achievements of the LGBTQ community and raising awareness about the ongoing social issues and injustices they face. The primary goal of International Pride Day is to advocate for fair and equal rights for all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. It is a time to stand in solidarity with those who continue to face discrimination and to reaffirm our commitment to equality.

