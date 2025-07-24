International Self‑Care Day is an important annual event that is celebrated across the world on July 24. This global event highlights the importance of self-care in our daily lives and also serves as a reminder that prioritising your own self is much needed! International Self‑Care Day 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24. It represents the vision of self-care being practiced 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Self-Care month starts on June 24 and ends with Self-Care Day on July 24. This symbolic day was chosen because self-care can be practiced ‘24 hours a day/7 day a week.’ From Personal Wellbeing to Self-Care, Make These Lifestyle Changes Today for Better Quality of Life.

Beyond physical health, self-care plays a crucial role in managing stress, anxiety, and emotional challenges. WHO defines self-care as individuals, families and communities’ promoting and maintaining their own health, preventing disease, and coping with illness and disability, with or without the support of a health worker. In this article, let’s know more about International Self‑Care Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Bed Rotting: A Self-Care Trend Among the Gen-Next.

International Self‑Care Day 2025 Date

International Self‑Care Day 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24.

International Self‑Care Day Significance

International Self‑Care Day is an important global event that aims to raise additional awareness about self-care and self-care interventions. Self-care is about empowering people to be active agents in their own healthcare. This day calls for renewed commitments and action to expand health systems to include self-care interventions. On this annual event, people around the world pledge to imbibe self-care practices in their daily lives.

