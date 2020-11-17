International Students' Day is an observance held annually on November 17. It commemorates the anniversary of the 1939 Nazi storming of the University of Prague after demonstrations against the killing of Jan Opletal and the occupation of Czechoslovakia. It was followed by the execution of nine student leaders and over 1200 students were sent to concentration camps. The day is marked by a number of universities, sometimes on a day other than November 17 celebrating multiculturalism. It also promotes education for all students and joins the call for more financial support to fund their education. People wish each other on International Children's Day by sending wishes and messages. As we observe International Students' Day 2020, we bring to you WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion.

In 1941, International Students Council in London, was declared International Students Day, by the which it became the starting point of the founding of the International Union of Students. Today, the observance is treated as an international observance of student activism quite different from its original meaning. Nonpolitical celebrations are held to highlight the importance of education. You can wish a student by sending these 'Happy International Students' Day' messages and wishes to them. Why Is Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Birthday Chosen as World Students’ Day? Know Significance of This Observance.

