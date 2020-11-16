International Students' Day is observed every year on November 17. An international observance, it is marked by students in most countries. Although there is a tragic history behind this observance date, today this day is observed to display multiculturalism and diversity among everyone. It also encourages youth engagement and activism. Ahead of this observance, let us understand in detail about the history and significance of International Students' Day. Also every year in October, World Students' Day is observed on APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary.

History and Significance

In the late 1939 Nazi authorities suppressed a demonstration in Prague against the Nazis. A student named Jan Opletal was shot during the demonstration and died due to injuries on November 11. In his funeral procession, a thousands of students had gathered and it turned into an anti-Nazi demonstration. The Nazis took drastic action in response. Happy World Students’ Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, HD Images, GIFs, SMS and Quotes.

On November 17, 1939, a group of students showed resistance in the streets of Prague against Nazi occupation. The Czech universities were stormed by Nazis and students were killed and many were sent to concentration camps. About nine student leaders were killed and 1,200 were sent into concentration camps. All Czech universities were closed. An idea was discussed to commemorate these atrocities inflicted on students by Czechoslovak Army troops in England in 1940. The tragedy of November 17 was discussed and from 1941 efforts were made to acknowledge this day. It encouraged resistance against the Nazis and fight for freedom and democracy in all nations.

Celebrations

Over the years, International Students' Day commemorates this incident as well as encourages youth to be part of activities and raise voice where ever necessary. Colleges and universities which see students from different countries studying together have events that promote multiculturalism. Students are encouraged to celebrate their diversity together and appreciate it.

