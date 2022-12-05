Volunteers come together to build a better world and work towards achieving a goal related to a cause they believe in. International Volunteer Day aims to promote, appreciate and recognise the tireless work of all such volunteers across the world who are drawn together to help develop solutions for a common cause. This day recognises their contributions to transforming societies, the environment and economies and encourages people to take up volunteering for any cause they believe in to make the world a better place to live in with their combined efforts. The goal of this day is to change people’s mindsets so that they take up volunteering on a daily basis and help out people in their communities. Know all about the date, theme, history and significance of the day and how to observe International Volunteer Day 2022 below. From Date, Theme to Significance and History, Everything You Need To Know About World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

Date, Theme and History of International Volunteer Day

This day will be celebrated on December 5 and the theme for International Volunteer Day 2022 is ‘solidarity through volunteering’ which focuses on how people must work in solidarity with one another for the future of our planet. Volunteers could be seen even way back in medieval Europe when people in countries like England tended to lepers and victims of the plague and volunteering was all about giving back to the community and to help everyone in need. It became more organised in the 18th and 19th centuries when organisations started collecting donations and doing charity work and community service with the help of volunteers. Even during times of war, volunteers were seen as essential for helping everyone who was wounded and taking care of people’s health. National Service Scheme Day 2022: From History to Significance, Everything You Need to Know About NSS.

Significance of International Volunteer Day

This day is observed to let people choose ways in which they can contribute and give back to the community and also set an example for future generations about helping others in need. With plenty of global problems in sight, the process becomes smoother with the public helping out by making efforts to improve any situation. This day also encourages people to do their bit by either donating to volunteer organisations or getting involved in volunteering themselves.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2022 07:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).