International Workers’ Day or May Day is celebrated to honour the struggles of the labourers and the workers and is recognized globally. International Workers’ Day 2022 will be celebrated on the 1st of May. As a day to commemorate the labour rights movement, Labor Day is observed on the 1st of September in the United States and Canada. To mark the day, here's a collection of International Workers' Day quotes, International Labour Day 2022 messages, International Workers' Day images and HD wallpapers to share with important people in your lives. International Workers’ Day 2022 Date, History and Significance: Everything You Need To Know About May Day or Labour Day Celebrations.

The International Federation of Socialist Groups and Trade Unions launched International Worker's Day in 1889 to commemorate the Chicago Haymarket Riots of 1886. To observe this day here is a collection of International Workers’ Day 2022 Quotes, International Workers' Day 2022 Messages and International Workers' Day 2022 Wishes that you can share on this prominent day. International Workers' Day 2022 Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Status, GIF Messages, Quotes and Greetings To Send on 1st of May.

Quotes on International Workers’ Day 2022

International Workers' Day Quote

Whatsapp Status Reads Without labor nothing prospers. – Sophocles

International Workers' Day Quote

Facebook Status Reads Work and you’ll get what you need; work harder and you’ll get what you want. - Prabakaran Thirumalai

International Workers' Day Quote

HD Wallpaper Reads Hard work compounds like interest, and the earlier you do it, the more time you have for the benefits to pay off. - Sam Altman

International Workers' Day Quote

Whatsapp Message Reads Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No Excuses. - Kobe Bryant

International Workers' Day Quote

Whatsapp Status Reads Hard work always pays off, whatever you do. – Dustin Lynch

International Workers' Day Quote

HD Greeting Reads All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity. – Martin Luther King, Jr.

International Workers' Day Quote

Facebook Message Reads Work is no disgrace; the disgrace is idleness. – Greek Proverb

International Workers' Day Quote

Whatsapp Message Reads Without Hard Work, Nothing Grows But Weeds. -Gordon B. Hinckley

International Workers’ Day also celebrates the victories achieved by the labour rights movement. The day is observed by holding rallies in support of workers and labourers. Picnics are prevalent among families and friends. May Day demonstrations are mainly held in remembrance of the holiday's history.

