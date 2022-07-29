Islamic New Year 2022 is expected to be commemorated on July 29 in India. The day of the Islamic New Year, unlike other Islamic observances, is predicted using astronomical calculations by most institutions and people. Also known as Hijri New Year, this day marks the beginning of a new Islamic Year. Commemorated on the first day of Muharram month, the Islamic New Year celebration is said to be an important observance for most Muslims. Many people, therefore, share Islamic New Year 2022 greetings, Happy Hijri New Year 2022 messages and wishes, Happy Islamic New Year 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Hijri New Year Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The observance of the Islamic New Year is extremely crucial since it helps people to determine the dates of most Islamic observances and festivals. From the days of fasting and the celebration of Ramadan to the mourning days of Muharram, all these events are dependent on the beginning of the Islamic New Year. The beginning of the Islamic New Year is therefore celebrated with special prayers and community gatherings. Some people also indulge in charity to mark this day.

As we prepare to celebrate Islamic New Year 2022, here are some Islamic New Year 2022 greetings, Happy Hijri New Year 2022 messages and wishes, Happy Islamic New Year 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Hijri New Year Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

Islamic New Year 2022 Images

Hijri New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Have a Blessed Muharram May Peace and Blessings of Almighty Allah Be With You This Year and Always

Arabic New Year Wishes

Hijri New Year 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

SMS Reads: May Allah Bless You on Muharram – The First Month of the Islamic Calendar and One of the Four Sacred Months of the Year.

Hijri New Year 2022 Greetings

Hijri New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

SMS Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Muharram, May Allah Bless You With Health, Wealth, Peace and Happiness! Wishing You and Your Family a New Year Full of Peace, Happiness, and Abundance of All. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

Muharram Messages

Hijri New Year 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: Friends and Followers, Happy Islamic New Year 1444! Wishing You Peace, Happiness and Success!

Happy Islamic New Year Texts

Islamic New Year 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Message Reads: Blessed Muharram 1444 to You. May the New Year Furnish You With Deeper Faith

The beginning of an Islamic New Year is considered to be marked based on the day that Prophet Muhammad and his followers migrated from Mecca to Medina. This is known as Hijrah, which is why Islamic New Year is also referred to as Hijri New Year. We hope that the celebration of Islamic New Year fills your life with all the happiness, love and light and sets the journey of a fresh start blessed with prosperity. Happy Islamic New Year 2022!

