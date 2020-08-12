After celebrating Lord Krishna's birthday on August 11 midnight, it is time to celebrate it with full passion next day. Wish your family a very Happy Janmashtami 2020 and Good Morning on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Janmashtami, which is also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is observed by the Hindu community to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. This festival is observed on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana also known as Bhadrapad. This occasion usually falls in the month of August or September. Gokulashtami 2020 is being celebrated on August 11. Krishna Janmashtami celebration is followed by Dahi Handi which is also the part of this festival celebration. Dahi Handi 2020 will be celebrated on August 12. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy Janmashtami 2020 wishes, Good Morning HD images, Good Morning WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF messages and SMS to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes And Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Krishna GIF Images and Greetings to Wish on Gokulashtami Puja.

Gokulashtami is one of the main festivals of the Hindu community which is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervour in India. Dance-drama enactments of the life of Krishna according to the Bhagavata Purana, devotional singing through the midnight when Lord Krishna was born, fasting, Ratri Jagaran are part of the Janmashtami celebrations. Dahi Handi which is celebrated the next day after Janmashtami is famous worldwide. A group of boys known as Govinda Pathaks, gather together to form a human pyramid to break high hanging pots known as Dahi Handi. Janmashtami 2020 Live Streaming Online From Dwarka and Mathura With TV Telecast Time: Here's How You Can Watch The Birth Celebrations of Laddu Gopal From Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex on DD Channel.

Sadly, this year due to coronavirus pandemic, many outdoor activities will not take place in public. However, you can sit back home and view the virtual celebration of Janmashtami 2020. Apart from this, you can keep the spirit of Krishna Janmashtami 2020 celebration high by sending out your friends HD images of Lord Krishna along with Gokulashtami wishes, Krishna GIF greetings and WhatsApp stickers which are available for free download below. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Lord Krishna Images And SMS to Celebrate the Auspicious Festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A New Day Has Arrived and So Has New Hope. May the Day Be Filled With Lots of Happiness. On This Janmashtami, May Lord Krishna Steal All Your Tensions and Worries. And May Nand Gopal Shower His Blessings on You and Your Loved Ones! Happy Janmashtami! Good Morning!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Morning Has Arrived; It Is Time to Rise and Get Going. May Lord Krishna, the Symbol of Peace and Love Fill Up Your Life With Joy and Prosperity! Happy Janmashtami, Good Morning!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Sun Has Risen and a New Day Has Begun. Rise Up and Grab Any Opportunity That Comes Your Way. The Festival of Janmashtami Not Only Awakens Our Soul but Also Enlightens Our Spirit and Reminds Us of the Presence of Lord Krishna on Earth. Good morning! Happy Janmashtami

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Day Be Bright and Fruitful for You. Sending Your Way Warm Heartfelt Wishes. May You Have a Joyous Occasion. Happy Janmashtami! Wishing You a Good Morning.

Get creative this Gokulashtami 2020 by sending out creative WhatsApp stickers to your colleagues, friends and relatives by downloading it from here. We at LatestLY wish you a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020.

