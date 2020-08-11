Happy Janmashtami 2020! It is the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna, one of the supreme Gods of Hindu mythology. Also called as Gokulashtami the celebrations begin today and go on till August 12. The festival sees grand celebrations in the districts of Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. Both these towns are where Lord Krishna was born and spent his early days of childhood. Usually seeing over thousands of visitors on this day, this year people will have to rely on online live streamings for catching up on the festivities. If you are wondering where you can catch the live streaming of Lord Krishna birth rituals from Dwarka, Mathura and Vrindavan, you have come to the right place. We give you the details of time and link to watch Krishna Janmashtami 2020 celebrations live here. You can watch it on DD TV channel. Janmashtami 2020 Celebrations: Temples in Mumbai to Stream Live Puja to Celebrate Birth of Krishna Amid COVID-19 Restrictions.

Mathura is believed to be the birthplace of Krishna, which is located at the Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex. It is also called as the heart of Brij Bhoomi, the land of Krishna. This year, because of the pandemic the temple towns have restricted entry for any outside visitors for the next three days. Also, to control the spread of the virus, the temples will also remain shut to avoid crowds. Popular temples, including Banke Bihari and Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, will remain shut for public till September 30 and August 31, respectively. However, the rituals on the day of Janmashtami will take place behind closed doors. People can watch it online, we tell you how.

How to Watch Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Live Streaming From Mathura?

There are several YouTube channels that hold live streaming of such important events online. Doordarshan channel will also be having live streaming from 11.25 PM tomorrow, August 12. Temples also have their own streaming networks or share it over their Facebook or other social media pages. You can watch the celebrations from the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple online.

Check DD's Tweet on Janmashtami Live Streaming:

You can be part of celebrations at this famous ISCKON temple in Vrindavan via live streaming online HERE. The live streaming for the Janmashtami celebrations will begin on August 12 before midnight.

Mathura is a city that has a historic and religious heritage. There is not one but a group of temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. The cluster is called as the Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex. Over lakhs of devotees are said to come to Mathura for the Janmashtami festival.

