January 3, 2025, Special Days: It is Day 3 of the New Year 2025, and the day has several national and international events. The biggest celebration of the day is around Savitribai Phule Jayanti to honour the birth anniversary of India's first female teacher. The observance predominantly takes place in the Indian state of Maharashtra. Vinayaka Chaturthi of January 2025 also falls on January 3 and it is considered an important and auspicious day for the Hindu community. It is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 2, 2025 (Thursday)

Vinayaka Chaturthi of January 2025 Savitribai Phule Jayanti Balika Din or Mahila Shikshan Din in Maharashtra Rani Velu Nachiyar Jayanti Festival of Sleep Day JRR Tolkien Day International Mind-Body Wellness Day

Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jisoo Kim Florence Pugh Mel Gibson Michael Schumacher Greta Thunberg Raegan Revord Iman Gadzhi Sanjay Khan Gul Panag

