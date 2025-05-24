Jerusalem Day, also known as Yom Yerushalayim, is an Israeli national holiday that marks the reunification of Jerusalem and the establishment of Israeli control over the Old City following the Six-Day War in 1967. Jerusalem Day is celebrated annually on 28 Iyar on the Hebrew calendar, and is marked officially throughout Israel with state ceremonies and memorial services. This year, Jerusalem Day 2025 is from sunset on May 25 till nightfall on May 26. The Chief Rabbinate of Israel declared Jerusalem Day to be a minor religious holiday. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

A notable celebration that marks the holiday is a flag-flying parade known as the Dance of Flags. The celebrations include prayers, the Flag March and a nationwide educational broadcast. This year, it will be Jerusalem Day 5785, marking 58 years since the reunification of the city during the Six-Day War.

Jerusalem Day 2025 Date

Jerusalem Day 2025 is from sunset on May 25 till the nightfall of May 26, 2025.

Jerusalem Day History

The government of Israel proclaimed a new holiday – Jerusalem Day on May 12, 1968. It said that this annual event will be celebrated on the 28th of Iyar, the Hebrew date on which the divided city of Jerusalem became one. On March 23, 1998, the Knesset passed the Jerusalem Day Law, making the day a national holiday. In 1977, the government advanced the date of Jerusalem Day by a week to avoid it clashing with Election Day.

Jerusalem Day Significance

Jerusalem Day holds great significance for people of Israel and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Jerusalem is one of the oldest cities in the world, and is considered holy to the three major Abrahamic religions—Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. This day holds deep national, religious, and political significance for many Israelis, especially among religious Zionist communities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2025 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).