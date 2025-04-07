Kamada Ekadashi is a significant occasion in the Hindu calendar. Devotees often search for phrases such as "Kamada Ekadashi kab hai?" or "Kamada Ekadashi 2025 date" to know the exact date of this auspicious day. Observed on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, Kamada Ekadashi holds immense significance as it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees observe a fast (vrat) to purify the soul, seek blessings, and fulfill desires. The day is marked by special rituals, including the Kamada Ekadashi Puja Vidhi, which involves offering prayers, chanting mantras, and reading the Vrat Katha (story) of the day, which is believed to bring spiritual benefits and remove sins. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Kamada Ekadashi is observed after Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami, making it a key event in the Hindu religious calendar. Kamada Ekadashi Vrat in 2025 will be observed on Tuesday, April 8. This sacred day, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, holds great spiritual significance for devotees seeking blessings and fulfillment of their desires.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 08:00 PM on Apr 07, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 09:12 PM on Apr 08, 2025

Kamada Ekadashi on Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Parana Time

The Parana, or the breaking of the fast, takes place on the next day, April 9, 2025, between 6:02 AM and 8:34 AM. It is vital to break the fast during the Dwadashi Tithi, which ends at 10:55 PM on the same day. Observing the Parana after the designated time is considered an offense, as it is believed to invalidate the fast.

On April 9, Parana Time - 06:02 AM to 08:34 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 10:55 PM

Importance of Kamada Ekadashi Fasting (Vrat)

Kamada Ekadashi is renowned for its power to erase all types of sins, particularly the gravest sins. Observing the Kamada Ekadashi fast is believed to atone for even this severe sin. By fasting, devotees seek forgiveness, spiritual elevation, and blessings from Lord Vishnu, the presiding deity of Ekadashi.

This fasting day is particularly important for those seeking peace and prosperity in their lives. It is believed that those who observe Kamada Ekadashi with full devotion and sincerity receive Lord Vishnu's blessings, which help them attain spiritual growth, health, and happiness.

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Rituals and Observances

On Kamada Ekadashi, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and fast throughout the day, refraining from grains and certain foods. Many also engage in chanting mantras, performing puja, and listening to spiritual discourses. The day culminates in the Parana the following morning, where devotees break their fast by consuming simple foods, marking the end of the spiritual observance.

Kamada Ekadashi is a day of immense spiritual significance. By fasting and following the prescribed rituals, devotees seek to purify their minds, bodies, and souls while seeking forgiveness and blessings from Lord Vishnu.

