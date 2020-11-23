Kansa Vadh is observed on dashmi during Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik or in November, as per the Gregorian calendar. The day is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. Kansa, an evil ruler of Mathura, was killed by Lord Krishna. Kansa Vadha 2020 is on November 24, and devotees worship Lord Krishna on this day. Kansa was Krishna’s maternal uncle, so why did he kill him? In this article, we bring you Kansa Vadh 2020 date, rituals, significance and legend. Know the mythological story of Lord Krishna who killed the evil king Kansa to restore goodness in the universe.

Kansa Vadh 2020 Date

As per the Hindu calendar, the festival of Kansa Vadh is observed on the tenth day in the Kartik month, during Shukla Paksha. In the Gregorian calendar, the occasion falls in the month of November. Kansa Vadh 2020 is on November 24.

Kansa Vadh: Significance and Legend

Kansa was the brother of Krishna’s birth mother Devaki, and he was a cruel ruler of Mathura. He killed seven children of Devaki, after he came to know that he was destined to be slain by the eight kid of his sister. He put both Devaki and her husband Vasudeva in prison. The eighth son of Devaki, Krishna escaped the death as he was exchanged with a baby girl by Vasudeva. He grew up as a cattle herder to Nanda and Yashoda. Lord Krishna in Dreams Meaning: Here's Why it is Auspicious to See Bal Gopal and What Does it Signify to See God in Your Dreams?

When Kansa got to know that the eighth son of Devaki was alive, he made several attempts to kill the deity, but all went in vain. On his last attempt, Lord Krishna killed him as the avatar of Lord Vishnu and released his parents. King Ugrasen was reinstated as the king of Mathura. Since that day, every year, the occasion is celebrated as Kansa Vadh, as a symbol of the victory of good over evil.

Rituals of Kansa Vadha

On the eve of Kansa Vadh, devotees offer prayers to Radharani and Lord Krishna. A number of sweets and other delicacies are prepared. A statue of Kansa is prepared, which later is burned by the Krishna worshippers as a symbol of good over evil. Devotees also carry out a large procession, where hundreds of followers chant the sacred mantra, ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna.’

In Mathura, a large number of cultural events are organised, and a famous skit called ‘Kansa Vadh Leela’ is played by devotees, portraying the legend of Kansa Vadh.

