Karwa Chauth will be celebrated in 2022 on October 13. It falls on the Chaturthi Tithi, which is the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, in the waning phase of the moon. This festival or fasting day is mostly observed by married women who do not consume food or even a drop of water till the moon is sighted at night. These women keep the day-long fast for the good health and long lives of their husbands. They wake up before sunset on this day to have Sargi, which is food specially prepared for the festival and then begin their fast after sunrise. The fasting women wait eagerly for the Karwa Chauth 2022 moonrise time. Women search online for Karva Chauth Chandrama time and Karwa Chauth 2022 moon time on this day as the timings for spotting the moon differ in various areas. You can get all the details of Karwa Chauth 2022 Chand Darshan timings for Kolkata, Bhopal, Indore, Shimla and Ujjain on October 13 below. Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Time Live Today in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur: Know Chandra Darshan Timings on October 13 in These Cities.

This fasting day coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, which is a fasting day for Lord Ganesha. Karwa Chauth is also called Kark or Karak Chaturthi and the fast is broken by offering Arghya or water to the moon. One of the rituals of this festival during the day is when women gather in a circle with their Puja Thalis and narrate their individual versions of Karwa Chauth stories. While performing all these rituals, all fasting women wait eagerly for the moon to rise. According to timeanddate.com, the Chand Darshan timings for Kolkata, Bhopal, Indore, Shimla and Ujjain on October 13 are given below.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Chand Darshan Timings For Kolkata, Bhopal, Indore, Shimla and Ujjain

Date Place Moonrise Timing October 13, Thursday Kolkata 07.37 PM Bhopal 08.21 PM Indore 08.28 PM Shimla 08.04 PM Ujjain 08.27 PM

Karva or Karwa means an earthen pot and this fasting day coincides with the wheat-sowing time, due to which earthen pots with wheat called Karwas are prepared during this time. There’s also a tradition on this day when women exchange these Karwas when they meet on Karwa Chauth. You can refer to this space for the moon timings in other parts of India too for Karwa Chauth 2022. If you’re fasting, get all the details of the moon timings here. Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!

