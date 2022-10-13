For married Hindu women, especially those who have been newly married, Karwa Chauth 2022 on October 13 is one of the biggest and most important festivals. This day falls in the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik and is a day-long fast usually observed by married women who pray to Goddess Parvati on this day for the longevity and prosperity of their husbands and for a happy and blissful married life. One important tradition of this day is applying Mehndi on the hands or even legs by the women on the eve of Karwa Chauth Vrat and the darker the colour of the Mehndi, the more auspicious their married life is believed to be, since it is felt that the dark colour of the Mehendi ensures that the husbands truly love their wives. On this day, women wait eagerly for Karva Chauth Chandrama time or Karwa Chauth 2022 moon time so they can break their fast on time. You can get all the details of Karwa Chauth 2022 Chand Darshan timings for Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur on October 13 below. Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Time Today in Delhi, Gurugram, Ambala, Ludhiana and Chandigarh: Know Chandra Darshan Timings on October 13 in These Cities.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated annually to strengthen family ties as well. It is also believed that women used to keep a Nirjala or without water fast during wars to pray for their husband's safe return home. They consume Sargi right before sunrise, which is food specially prepared by their mothers-in-law for this time and it includes fresh fruits, dry fruits, sweets and vegetables. While performing the rituals, everyone waits eagerly for the moon to rise. You can refer to the moonrise timings here as according to timeanddate.com, the Chand Darshan timings for Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur on October 13 are given below.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Chand Darshan Timings For Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur

Date Place Moonrise Timing October 13, Thursday Mumbai 08.48 PM Pune 08.45 PM Nashik 08.42 PM Nagpur 08.18 PM

The day-long fast is broken after the moon is spotted in the sky. Women carry a sieve and place a Diya or Deepak on it and then look at the moon through the sieve. They then look at their husbands through that sieve, who helps them break the fast by providing them with their first sip of water, along with lassi and sweets. If you’re also fasting on Karwa Chauth 2022, you can get all the details of the moon timings in different parts of India and the world here.

