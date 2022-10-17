Kati Bihu is an Assamese festival which marks the relocation of the rice crop and the beginning of the new harvest season. According to the Assamese calendar, it is celebrated on the first day of the Kati month, which falls usually in mid-October. This festival surpasses religion, caste and social status and is celebrated by everyone in the Northeastern state of India. It is mostly a solemn occasion as the granaries are almost empty during this season and it is one of the three most significant festivals of Assam, the other two being Bhogali or Magh Bihu and Rongali or Bohag Bihu. All these festivals are related to agriculture. Here is everything you need to know about the date, significance, history and ways to observe Kati Bihu 2022 in Assam. Bohag Bihu 2022 Date in Assam: When Is Rongali Bihu? Know History, Significance and Celebrations of Assamese New Year.

Date and History of Kati Bihu

Kati Bihu usually falls in the middle of October and this year, it will be observed on October 18. There is a tradition of lighting clay lamps on this day which dates back to ancient celebrations when lanterns on paddy fields served as natural insecticides by attracting insects. On this day, traditional lamps called Saaki are placed on the top of baboon sticks. The main lamp is also lit in the courtyard near the sacred Tulsi plant. Happy Kati Bihu 2022 Wishes & Messages: Celebrate the Assamese Festival by Sending WhatsApp Greetings, Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers to Friends and Family.

Significance and How to Observe Kati Bihu

Kati Bihu is also known as Kongali Bihu, which means poor, as the granaries are usually empty and there is not much to eat at this time. Kati means cut since this is the time of relocation of the rice saplings. It’s more of an observation of service, penance and hope for a better future, and even though this is a grand festival, the occasion is not joyous and it rather reflects on the previous year. October is the sowing season in Assam and Kati Bihu honours nature and the harvest cycle, and it reminds people to be grateful and stay connected to their roots. On this day, the Tulsi plant is cleaned and placed on a platform called ‘Tulsi Bheti’ as offerings and prayers are made to Goddess Tulsi for a good harvest and for the well-being of the family.

