Krishna Janmashtami 2021 falls on August 30, Sunday. The day is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. No festival or ceremony is complete without the exchange of sweets in India. Exchange of sweets means unavoidable ghee, sugar and calories. And it doubles up during Janmashtami celebrations as Lord Krishna is believed to be a big lover of sweets and savouries, especially Makhan-Mishri! Janmashtami 2021: From Gopalkala to Makhan Mishri, 5 Favourite Dishes of Lord Krishna To Celebrate Gokulashtami.

Festivals come hand in hand with a lot of calories, which we can’t say no to, but later we always regret having them. We are here to save you from the guilt of having those calories by providing the exercises which you can do the next day after fun-filled Janmashtami celebrations to burn those extra calories you consumed during the festivties.

1. Suryanamaskar or Sun Salutations

Suryanamaskar is one exercise incorporating a flow of 12 gracefully linked asanas. You can incorporate a lot of variations to make this as intense as you want to. This is one of the best exercises not just to stretch your muscles, but also to get rid of the bloating.

2. Burpees

This is a full-body exercise used in strength training. It is primarily an anaerobic exercise, but when done in few repetitions together for a longer time, it can be utilised as an aerobic exercise.

3. Mountain Climbers

This is one of the best overall toning and fat-burning moves. The best part about this exercise is that it does not require any equipment.

4. Lateral Jumps

This particular Pilates move tones your core, glutes and thighs. As a large number of muscle groups are involved in this exercise, therefore, it helps you burn a high number of calories. Just jump sideways with your kids or your family and make it a fun dance move to help you shed those extra calories.

5. Jack Knife crunches

Jackknife crunch is an advanced level exercise that engages both the upper and lower abdomen for maximal toning in the least amount of time.

Enjoy Janmashtami without any stress about the intake of those extra calories as we got your back with these five exercises that can help you get rid of bloating caused by the sweets. Happy Krishna Janmashtami, everyone!

