Labh Panchami is an auspicious Hindu festival that typically falls five days after Diwali. It is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, Labh Panchami 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 18. Labh Panchami is known as Saubhagya Panchami, Gyan Panchami, and Labh Pancham in Gujarat. In some regions, it is also known as Saubhagya-Labh Panchami. The word ‘Labh’ means benefit or gain, and on this day, people traditionally engage in various auspicious activities to seek prosperity and good fortune. On Labh Panchami, devotees offer prayers and seek Lord Ganesh's blessings for success and prosperity in their endeavours. Scroll down to learn more about the Labh Panchami 2023 date, the puja rituals and the significance of the auspicious day. Diwali Chitragupta Puja 2023 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Lord Chitragupta.

Labh Panchami 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Labh Panchami 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 18.

The Pratah Kala Labh Panchami Puja Muhurat will begin at 05:56 AM and end at 09:35 AM.

The Panchami Tithi will begin at 11:03 AM on November 17 and end at 09:18 AM on November 18, 2023

Labh Pancham Puja Rituals

Devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes Clean the puja room and place the pictures of Lord Ganesh, Goddess Lakshmi, and any other deities you wish to worship on the altar. Start with Ganesh Puja by offering prayers to Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles. After Ganesh Puja, invoke Goddess Lakshmi by chanting her mantras and offering flowers, incense, and sweets. Light a diya (lamp) with ghee in front of the idol or picture of Goddess Lakshmi. Offer fruits, grains, sweets, and other traditional offerings to the deities as a symbol of abundance and prosperity. Recite prayers and hymns dedicated to Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking their blessings for financial gains and prosperity. Perform Aarti and distribute the prasad to family and friends.

Labh Pancham Significance

The festival of Labh Panchami is considered highly auspicious for business-related activities. It is believed that initiating new ventures, making financial investments, and conducting important business transactions on this day brings positive outcomes and prosperity. In Gujarat, Labh Panchami is a day for closing the old account books and opening new ones. It is considered an auspicious time to maintain proper accounts and ensure financial transparency. Gujarati New Year 2023 Date & Significance: Know All About the Bestu Varas Celebrations.

In Gujarat, shop owners and businessmen restart their business activities on Labh Pancham after a brief Diwali break. Hence, Labh Pancham is the first working day of Gujarati New Year in Gujarat. On this day, businessmen inaugurate new account ledgers, known as Khatu in Gujarati, by writing Shubh on the left, Labh on the right and drawing a Sathiya in the centre of the first page. On this day, devotees also visit temples to offer prayers and seek divine blessings. Special pujas and rituals are performed in honour of Lord Ganesha and other deities associated with prosperity and abundance.

