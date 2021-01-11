One of the most-loved Prime Ministers in the Indian history, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India, after independence. Popularly known for his honesty, simplicity, and humility, throughout his life and widely regarded as an outstanding statesman, even by his contemporaries. This year, it will be the 55th death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, on January 11, i.e., Monday. There’s a lot to know, learn, and find out about the life and achievements of Lal Bahadur Shastri. If you are seeking to gain knowledge about Lal Bahadur Shastri, then you have reached the right place. At LatestLY, we bring you the top and most interesting facts about Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his death anniversary. Remembering Former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri With His Inspirational Quotes.

1. We all remember October 2 as Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Not many people know that Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on the same date, but in 1904.

2. It is a known fact that Lal Bahadur Shastri was a great follower of Mahatma Gandhi. However, it is a little-known fact that Swami Vivekananda, and Annie Besant profoundly influenced him.

3. Lal Bahadur Shastri held many political and apolitical posts in his illustrious career. Lal Bahadur Shastri was appointed as the President of Lok Sevak Mandal, founded by Lala Lajpat Rai.

4. Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ still resonates with the country, and continues to motivate army personnel, 55 years after it was first coined during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

5. Lal Bahadur Shastri was only in his 10th standard when he attended a meeting hosted by Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. After that public meeting, Shastri withdrew his candidature from school and joined the Indian National Congress as a student volunteer.

6. Not many people know that Lal Bahadur Shastri was arrested and jailed in his childhood to participate in anti-government demonstrations. However, he was left off, as he was only a minor.

7. When Lal Bahadur Shastri became the Transport Minister in Uttar Pradesh, he is credited to be the first one to appoint women conductors.

8. It is a little-known fact that Lal Bahadur Shastri was the chief architect of the Congress party’s landslide victory in General Elections of 1952, 1957, and 1962.

9. Many people voluntarily gave up eating food once a day, as there was a shortage of food throughout the country. Such was Lal Bahadur Shastri’s stature that all this took place after only one call from Shastri. In those days, it was popularly called as ‘Shastri Vrat’. Lal Bahadur Shastri Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online.

10. Lal Bahadur Shastri is also credited to be the person who brought the White Revolution and Green Revolution in the country, at the right time, and stopped India from aggravating the prevalent crisis.

11. Lal Bahadur Shastri was awarded Bharat Ratna and a memorial against his name at Vijay Ghat in New Delhi.

Lal Bahadur Shastri left behind an unmatchable legacy. Shastri’s tenure as a Prime Minister and his works during that period is a benchmark for upcoming PMs. Lal Bahadur Shastri breathed his last on January 11, 1996, a day after signing the peace treaty (Tashkent Agreement), in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Sadly, his death continues to be one of the biggest unsolved mysteries of all times.

