The festival of Ganeshotsav is almost here and how is your preparation going? Although the celebrations would be much simpler this time, there are still so many things we have to take care of before welcoming Lord Ganesha into our homes. The makhar decoration, getting in all puja items, cleaning of homes, other decorations, special food dish preparations are some of the things we all have to take care of. And how can we forget the guest invites? Although this time, social distancing has to be followed, you can always welcome your guests over a video call. You can decide upon a fix Ganesh aarti time so everyone can join along in the celebration. But if you do not what to write or how to craft your Ganpati Darshan invites, we are here to help. We give you simple Ganesh Darshan text formats, WhatsApp messages along with images with the text to send to your friends and family. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Status, GIF Messages and SMS to Send During Ganeshotsav.

Thanks to technology, virtual celebrations are possible this time. You can connect with a lot of them together. And given that there are still movement restrictions it is the best to have guests virutally. If you have people living nearby, you can, of course, invite them for safe darshan. So we have got you a nice collection of WhatsApp messages and images to send everyone and invite them to your homes or over a video call to take Lord Ganesha's blessings. Scroll down for beautiful Ganesh Chaturthi invitation cards in Marathi, invitation messages and formats in English.

Ganpati invitation in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ganesh Chaturthi Invitation Card Format Text Reads: आम्हाला आपणास कळविण्यास आनंद होत आहे की यंदाही आमच्या घरी श्री गणेश गणरायाचे आगमन होणार आहे. आपण आपल्या परिवारासह दर्शनाचा लाभ घ्यावा.

आपले नम्र,

तारीख : ठिकाण : वेळ :

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Invitation Card Format: वर्षभरातून एकदा आमच्या घरी येणार्‍या गणरायाच्या या आनंद सोहळ्यात सहभागी होऊन बाप्पांचे आशिर्वाद घेण्यासाठी आपणास ऑनलाईन दर्शनाचे आग्रहाचे निमंत्रण...

तारीख :

लिंक :

Ganpati darshan invitation (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Invitation Card Format: You all are invited to take blessings of Lord Shri Ganesha at my home. Do visit our beautiful abode.

From:

Date/Time:

Address:

Ganpati Invitation card (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: We cordially invite you to join the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi at our lovely abode. You can join us virtually for Ganpati aarti.

Time: 1.00 PM and 8.00 PM

Click The Link Here:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Invitation Card Message: गणेश चतुर्थी की बधाई

नमस्कार,

हम इस साल गणेश चतुर्थी का पर्व मनाने की योजना बना रहे हैं और जब आप सह-परिवार हमारे निवास स्थान -------------पर 22/08/2020 के शुभ दिन आकर हमारे साथ यह पर्व मनाएंगे तो यह उत्सव सही मायनों में यादगार बन जाएगा. कृपया इस निमंत्रण को स्वीकार करें.

निमंत्रक- (-------------)

All you got to do, is to copy these messages and enter the dates until you will have the Lord Ganesha at your homes and send them to your friends, family or share it via WhatsApp or Facebook. You can also attach the link if it is a virtual celebration. Suggest a time slot for visiting if you want to avoid crowds. Have a safe celebration!

