Mattu Pongal 2021 Rangoli Designs: The Pongal festivities are on. It is the 3rd day of Pongal's festival, which is popularly celebrated as Mattu Pongal. The occasion is celebrated as a thanksgiving to the cattle and farming livestock for their contribution round the year. This year, the event of Mattu Pongal will be observed on January 16, i.e., Saturday. The fourth and final day of Pongal is called Kaanum Pongal, which is on January 17, i.e. Sunday. The festival is celebrated in high spirits. Among other festivities, people celebrate by drawing the latest Mattu Pongal Rangoli designs outside their homes. If you are looking for easy and quick-to-make Mattu Pongal 2021 Kolam patterns, then you have arrived at the right place. In this article, we bring you Kaanum Pongal 2021 kolam patterns, easy pot muggulu ideas and dot rangoli to celebrate the harvest festival with joy.

The festivities of Mattu Pongal are all about colours and jubilant celebrations. People decorate their houses and cattle with paint and bright colours. They also draw amazing Mattu Pongal rangolis at their doorstep, workplace, etc., marking the day's celebrations.

Beginners, fond of drawing rangoli designs on Mattu Pongal, can find a good collection of Kolams here. They can make these Mattu Pongal Rangolis without using any fancy tools as well. However, if you are an expert at drawing muggulu and kolams, you are in for a treat too. We bring you the newest and the most stunning Mattu Pongal 2021 Rangoli designs and Kolam patterns which you will love to make on this festive day.

Drawing colourful and trending rangolis during the festival of Pongal is considered blissful. It is said that the more vibrant colours you use in your traditional Mattu Pongal Rangolis, the more you are blessed with good fortune. With Covid-19 scare still prevalent and celebrations confined mainly to homes, drawing a good rangoli design would give a gorgeous makeover of your house's entrance this year.

If you are searching for the most popular Mattu Pongal rangoli patterns or trending Mattu Pongal 2021 kolam designs, then you can stop your search here, as we bring you the newest collection of 2021 Mattu Pongal rangolis.

On the day of Mattu Pongal, people across class or communities be it rich or poor, landlords or peasants, young or old, men or women, etc. participate in feasts together and celebrate the occasion in a grandeur manner. There are several traditions and rituals that people follow during these great days of Pongal festival.

We wish you all a very Happy Mattu Pongal 2021. We hope you have a great time with your family, friends, and community members. Do share these popular and latest Mattu Pongal 2021 greetings with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion and make them feel loved.

