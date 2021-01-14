Happy Mattu Pongal! Pongal is a major festival of farmers celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh in South India. They consider this festival to express the joy of harvesting paddy. The festival takes place on the first date of the Tamil month of Thai, which falls in the middle of January and therefore it is also called Thai Pongal. This 4-day festival is dedicated to Surya and Indra Dev. By worshipping them, the farmers pray for good rain, and a better harvest. Out of this, one day is dedicated to animals and cattle that help the harvest and it is called Mattu Pongal. Since the annual harvest festival is called Pongal has already begun people also look for beautiful kolam patterns and Happy Pongal pot rangoli designs to decorate their houses.

For Pongal people also share Nalvazhthukkal wishes WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. You can check out the Mattu Pongal images, HD wallpapers, Kanuma wishes, Kanuma 2020 greetings, Mattu Pongal 2020 greetings as well as Happy Kanuma 2020 Messages in Telugu & Mattu Pongal Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Makar Sankranti Greetings, Quotes, SMS And Wishes to Celebrate This Andhra Pradesh Festival.

Mattu Pongal 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance

The third day of Pongal is celebrated as Mattu Pongal which falls on January 15 in 2021. Mattu means the bull, which is related to Nandi, the mode of transport for God. This day sees worship as cattle, which is considered to be the most important part of the life of the farmer.

Mattu Pongal Legend

It is said that in the ancient times, someone had made a mistake with Nandi, beloved of Shiva. Due to this, Bholenath decided to punish him. After this, he became an ox and was asked to go to earth and help humans. The festival of Mattu Pongal is celebrated in memory of this. It is believed that since then, Nandi has been living on earth and helping farmers to produce food.

Mattu Pongal Images Greetings HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online

On the Day of Mattu Pongal, you can share Happy Pongal wishes in Tamil and English, Pongal 2020 messages, Pongal Nalvazhthukkal WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures as well as Mattu Pongal images, HD wallpapers, Mattu Pongal 2020 greetings and more:

Happy Mattu Pongal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Good Luck Enter Your Home and Success Touch Your Feet. May Happiness Overflow on the Auspicious Occasion of Pongal. Happy Mattu Pongal 2020.

Happy Mattu Pongal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rejoice in the Charm of Tradition and Celebrations. Have a Happy and Joyous Pongal!

Happy Mattu Pongal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Warmth of the Auspicious Festival of Pongal Fill Your Home With Joy. Have a Wonderful Pongal.

How to Celebrate Mattu Pongal

On this day, farmers bathe their bulls and decorate them. They also apply oil to their horns and adorn them with new bells and beautiful clothes. Pashuans are cleaned and decorated after worshipping them. On this day, cow and calf are also worshipped. Along with this, people also make Rangoli on the doors of their homes on Mattu Pongal. The oxen are given food, rice, sugarcane, turmeric and ginger.

