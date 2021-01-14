Happy Pongal 2021, everyone! It is the season of harvest festivity, and the entire country is decked up with stunning decorations. Every household has their own Makar Sankranti festival, known by different names and following many rituals. This time of the year is filled with happiness. In Tamil Nadu, the annual harvest festival is called Pongal, and it has already begun. The festival is observed for four days and the third day is called Mattu Pongal. Though the celebration is specific to Tamil Nadu, Pongal is also celebrated in other southern Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Houses are decorated with fresh flowers, and of course rangoli. To celebrate the eventful day, here we bring you Mattu Pongal 2021 latest rangoli patterns and muggulu designs. To bring in joy and good luck, make these beautiful kolam patterns and Happy Pongal pot rangoli designs. These video tutorials will help you create the best rangoli patterns for Pongal.

Rangoli is an essential part of festival decorations. No important events in a Hindu family can ever be completed without a rangoli, which is again, known by different names in different communities, such as alpona in Bengali, kolam in Tamil and more. Colours, home-made paste with rice and flour and fresh flower rangolis are all used to decorate the house with traditional patterns. Drawing a rangoli in the house not only enhances the beauty of the festival, but is also believed to bring in prosperity to the family. On Makar Sankranthi festival, people decorate their house and rangolis, muggulu and kolam designs are the centre of those decorations. Check out these latest Mattu Pongal 2021 rangoli designs, muggulu patterns, kolam, pot rangolis, and more to celebrate the festival.

Watch Video: Mattu Pongal 2021 Latest Rangoli Patterns

Watch Video: Mattu Pongal Rangoli Designs

Watch Video: Mattu Pongal Pot Muggulu Patterns

Watch Video: Mattu Pongal Pookalam

Watch Video: Mattu Pongal Rangoli Designs

One does not need any special skill to make beautiful rangolis. The patterns may seem a little tricky, but with dedication, patience and following the right techniques, anyone can create a stunning and attractive kolam design. We hope the above tutorial videos will give you an idea to carve the latest patterns and celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mattu Pongal.

