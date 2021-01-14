The harvest festival is celebrated across the country at the start of the year. The annual celebration is known by different names and followed by various rituals. But the significance remains the same—happiness and good harvest. In Tamil Nadu, the festival is called Pongal, and it is celebrated for four days. The third day of Pongal is called Mattu Pongal. A lot of traditions are associated with the auspicious occasion. From making delicious sweet recipes to worshipping the Sun god, it is one of the most significant festivals among the Tamil people. Creating beautiful rangoli and kolam designs is also another part of the celebration. This is why in this article, we bring you Mattu Pongal 2021 easy kolam ideas, pot rangoli, latest muggulu patterns and stunning designs to decorate your house on the third day of Pongal.

The harvest festival celebration is low-key because of the ongoing global crisis. People are encouraged to stay at home and celebrate the occasion in a minimal way. However, you can still make it memorable by practising the rituals at home. Creating rangoli and stunning kolam designs are a significant part of the Pongal 2021 celebration. It helps to channelize your inner creativity, and also considered auspicious. Rangolis are significant during any Hindu celebration, and it is believed to bring good luck and fortune to the family. Check these videos and add a personal touch to the Mattu Pongal 2021 decoration by creating attractive rangolis, kolam designs, pot rangoli, latest muggulu patterns and more.

We hope the above videos will be helpful to you while creating the Mattu Pongal 2021 special rangoli. Enjoy the harvest festival and stay at home, while following the necessary precautions. We wish you and your family a very Happy Mattu Pongal!

