LGBTQ Pride Month 2020: List of Virtual Pride Events With Dates and Website Links That is Set to Take Place Amid Pandemic!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

June marks Pride Month in the United States of America. The month-long observation is marked to commemorate the Stonewall Riots in New York City (NYC) in 1969. Long parades, celebrations, joyous festivals, workshops, picnics and parties are all principal components of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. NYC hosts Pride Parade during this time to honour the event. However, the NYC Pride 2020 has been cancelled for the first time in half a century because of the coronavirus pandemic. Likewise, many other Gay Pride Parades are being cancelled across the globe and other parts in the US. However, the queer spirit will be celebrated virtually this year, thanks to many organisations for coming up with brilliant ideas to mark Pride Month 2020 online. In this article, we bring you a detailed list of Pride events with dates and website links taking place all over the world throughout this month. LGBTQ Pride Month 2020 Dates and Significance: Why Pride Month Is Celebrated in June? Here’s the History Related to the Revolutionary Month of the Year.

Pride Month 2020 celebrations will be significantly different this year. A few months back, it was decided that events in June will be cancelled in the United States because of the pandemic. Many significant festivals were cancelled, including the NYC Pride March. It is vital, because the Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall Riots in NYC of 1969. But the strong as the ever queer spirit of the LGBTQ+ community has united to celebrate the Pride Month 2020 virtually. The table below, according to Forbes, details the list of events taking place throughout June to celebrate Pride Month 2020. Pride Day 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs and Greetings to Celebrate LGBT Pride Month.

Pride Month 2020: List of Virtual Events

Serial Number Event Name Date Website 1. Pride For All—Pink News June 4 to June 7 www.pinknews.co.uk/pride-for-all 2. Sofia Pride Live June 13 Sofia Pride: Facebook Event 3. Dublin Digital Pride Festival & Parade June 18 to June 28 dublinpride.ie 4. Unity Pride June 19 to June 20 uniteuk1.com/unity-pride/ 5. Pride At Home June 20 to June 28 attitude.co.uk 6. BiFi Festival—Bi Pride, UK June 20 biprideuk.org/events/ 7. Essex Pride Uploaded June 20 Essex Pride YouTube 8. #WorkPride June 22 to June 26 mygwork.com/en/work-pride 9. Global Pride – European Pride Organisers Association & InterPride June 27 globalpride2020.org 10. Luxembourg Online Pride July 11 Luxembourg Pride Facebook

Now that you have the event names, dates and websites, look no further and celebrate the queer spirit virtually. This year’s celebration is indeed different, but the motto to observe Pride Month cannot be shunned. Check and the dates and fix your schedule to attend and celebrate the Gay Pride Month 2020, virtually.