Lokkhi Puja 2023 will be celebrated on October 28. Also known as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, Lokkhi Puja celebrations fall on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashwin. Commemorated just a few days after Durga Puja, Lokkhi Puja is a very important observance for Bengalis across the country, who offer their prayers to Goddess Lakshmi on this day.

Lokkhi Puja is an annual celebration where Hindu Bengalis across the country conduct the auspicious Laxmi Puja to appease Goddess Lakshmi and seek her continued blessing in their lives. While Lakshmi Puja is traditionally done on Diwali, most Bengalis follow this custom on the occasion of Purnima Tithi in the month of Ashwin. Lokkhi Puja is a popular and important observance for people in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and other neighbouring states. On the occasion of Lokkhi Puja, the idol of Goddess Lakshmi is revered.

As we celebrate Lokkhi Puja 2023

Lokkhi Puja 2023 Images & Kojagari Lakshmi Puja HD Wallpapers

Happy Kojagari Lakshmi Puja (File Image)

Subho Lokkhi Puja (File Image)

Happy Lokkhi Puja 2023 (File Imaeg)

Happy Lokkhi Puja 2023 (File Imaeg)

Happy Lokkhi Puja 2023 (File Imaeg)

Happy Lokkhi Puja 2023 (File Imaeg)

It is believed that conducting the Laxmi Puja on Kojagiri Purnima helps people to attract more wealth and prosperity into one’s life. Many people also decorate their homes to appease Goddess Laxmi and welcome her home. We hope that Lokkhi Puja 2023 brings with it the love, light and happiness you deserve. Happy Lokkhi Puja!

