Durga Puja, dedicated to Goddess Durga is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in West Bengal and north-eastern states. Of the ten-days of the festival, the last five days from Maha Panchami to Vijayadashami are celebrated with grandeur. Maha Panchami is of great significance among devotees which sees large scale celebrations. People wish each other on the occasion by sending Maha Panchami wishes and messages. Maha Panchami 2020 falls on October 21, a day before Maa Durga's face is unveiled when Puja celebrations begin. As we observe Maha Panchami 2020, we bring to you greetings to send on the occasion. It also includes Maha Panchami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Messages, Instagram Stories and SMS. These HD images and wallpapers are sure to bring a smile on the faces of your closed ones. The time period also marks Navratri celebrations that last for nine days. Durga Puja Maha Panchami 2020 Date: Know About Significance of Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas Rituals During the Festival.

Various ritualistic and traditional practices are held on this day however due to COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations have been cancelled. But people continue to celebrate the festival at their homes with their closed ones. While you cannot meet and celebrate the festival like every year, you can wish them on the occasion by sending them Shubho Maha Panchami greetings and keeping up the festive spirit. Navratri 2020 Colours Calendar For 9 Days: Date-Wise List of All 9 Colours to Wear Every Day During Sharad Navaratri Festival to Please Goddess Durga.

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging platform, people use the medium to send festive greetings and birthday wishes. You can wish your loved ones this festive season by sending them Maha Panchami WhatsApp Stickers by downloading them from PlayStore. We wish you all a very happy festive season. Stay safe and healthy!

