Maha Panchami is an auspicious Hindu occasion that marks the fifth day of Navratri and the beginning of the main Durga Puja festivities in many regions, especially in West Bengal. The day of Maha Panchami is considered an auspicious day that sets the stage for the grand celebrations of Durga Puja, with important days of Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami. Spiritually, Maha Panchami is believed to symbolise the formal preparation for welcoming Goddess Durga into homes and pandals, with rituals invoking her divine presence. This year, Maha Panchami 2025 falls on Saturday, September 27, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Maha Panchami 2025 date, the puja rituals and the significance of this annual event. Durga Puja 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Mahalaya, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijaydashami? Check Date-Wise Full Schedule of Bengali Durga Puja.

Maha Panchami 2025 Date

Maha Panchami 2025 falls on Saturday, September 27.

Maha Panchami Rituals

Devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and clean the puja area or mandap. Idols of Maa Durga are also placed in pandals or homes on this day. Devotees decorate the puja space with flowers, rangoli, and traditional items, preparing to welcome the Goddess.

On Maha Panchami, the Kalparambha ritual is performed, which marks the beginning of Durga Puja.

In this ritual, a small kalash is placed as a symbol of auspiciousness. The pandit chants mantras, invoking Maa Durga and seeking her blessings to start the puja properly.

Traditional rituals like Kalparambha and Bodhon i.e., invoking the Goddess, begin, marking the start of Durga puja festivities.

Devotees clean and decorate pandals and households, place idols of Goddess Durga, and perform pujas with great devotion by offerings of flowers, incense, and bhog.

In temples and pandals, priests perform arti, recite Durga Saptashati, and distribute prasad among devotees. Many devotees also observe fasting and break it after offering food to the Goddess. Sharad Navratri 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Ghatasthapana and Dussehra: Check Schedule of Shardiya Navratri Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Maha Panchami Significance

Maha Panchami day marks the start of the Durga Puja festivities, where devotees worship Goddess Skandamata to invoke wisdom, power, and prosperity. On this day, the goddess Skandamata, who represents motherhood and holds her son Lord Kartikeya, is especially honoured. During the Durga Puja festivities, the atmosphere starts to fill with conch shells, dhak beats, and the fragrance of dhuno, announcing the arrival of Durga.

